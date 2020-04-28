Coca-Cola European Partners Q1 Revenue Down 4% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola European Partners plc or CCEP (CCE) reported Tuesday that its revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 declined 4 percent from the year-ago period to 2.48 million euros.

Comparable volume for the quarter declined 4.0 percent, reflecting challenging comparables, some customer disruption due to the company's planned pricing strategy, and the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the company's markets.

Revenue per unit case increased 1.5 percent, benefiting from favorable price and promotions offset by negative channel and pack mix, particularly in March, given emerging AFH5 closures.

Looking ahead, CCEP said it has withdrawn its outlook for fiscal 2020 due to the significant uncertainty as previously announced.

CCEP said it is reducing discretionary spend in areas such as trade marketing, promotions, merchandising, incentives, seasonal labour, travel and meetings - amounting to a potential fiscal 2020 reduction of about 200 million to 250 million euros.

The company is also delaying about 200 million euros of discretionary capital expenditure, resulting in fiscal 2020 total capex of about 350 million euros.

Due to the significant uncertainty of the effect of the ongoing pandemic, the company's board has decided to defer consideration of its 2020 first half dividend until visibility has improved. The company has also suspended its share buyback program until further notice, as previously announced.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.