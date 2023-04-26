Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Declares $0.67 Dividend

Coca-Cola European Partners said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.67 per share ($1.34 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $63.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.54%, the lowest has been 1.98%, and the highest has been 4.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola European Partners. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCEP is 0.31%, an increase of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 147,136K shares. The put/call ratio of CCEP is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.56% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coca-Cola European Partners is 65.53. The forecasts range from a low of 47.30 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.56% from its latest reported closing price of 63.28.

The projected annual revenue for Coca-Cola European Partners is 18,845MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 10,972K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,111K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 18.27% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 6,039K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,140K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 16.97% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 5,094K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,634K shares, representing an increase of 9.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 38.69% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,443K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,526K shares, representing an increase of 55.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 163.78% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 3,428K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) is the world’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler, based on net sales, and a major fast-moving consumer goods company in Europe. CCEP makes, sells and distributes non-alcoholic drinks to 300 million people in 13 countries. These are: Andorra, Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland*, Luxemburg, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. CCEP was formed through the merger of Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., Coca-Cola Iberian Partners SAU, and Coca-Cola Erfrischungsgetränke GmbH.

