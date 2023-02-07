Coca-Cola European (CCEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola European (CCEP) closed at $54.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of Coca-Cola drinks in Europe had lost 2.32% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.51% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Coca-Cola European as it approaches its next earnings report date.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $19.6 billion, which would represent changes of +14.33% and +20.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola European. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.86% higher. Coca-Cola European currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Coca-Cola European has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.38 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.65.

It is also worth noting that CCEP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.92 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

