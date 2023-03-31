Coca-Cola European (CCEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola European (CCEP) closed the most recent trading day at $59.19, moving +1.63% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of Coca-Cola drinks in Europe had gained 4.64% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Coca-Cola European as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.78 per share and revenue of $19.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.88% and +20.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola European. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% lower. Coca-Cola European is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Coca-Cola European's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.81.

Investors should also note that CCEP has a PEG ratio of 2.36 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.94 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCEP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

