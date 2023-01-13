Coca-Cola European (CCEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola European (CCEP) closed at $56.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.36% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of Coca-Cola drinks in Europe had gained 4.3% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coca-Cola European as it approaches its next earnings release.

CCEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.76 per share and revenue of $19.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.24% and +19.27%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola European should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.45% higher. Coca-Cola European is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Coca-Cola European currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.12.

We can also see that CCEP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CCEP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Europacific Partners (CCEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.