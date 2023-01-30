Coca-Cola European (CCEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coca-Cola European (CCEP) closed at $55.32, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of Coca-Cola drinks in Europe had lost 0.42% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.96% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Coca-Cola European as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $19.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.33% and +20.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola European. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.36% higher within the past month. Coca-Cola European is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Coca-Cola European has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.38 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.55, which means Coca-Cola European is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CCEP's PEG ratio is currently 1.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

