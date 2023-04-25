Coca-cola Europacific Shares: A Story of Big Demand

FXEmpire.com -
Year to date, the stock has raced higher by 14%. One chart tells the story: heavy demand for the shares.
Coca-cola Europacific Shares Attract Big Money
So, what’s Big Money? Said simply, that’s when a stock pushes higher alongside chunky volumes. It’s indicative of institutions betting on the shares.
Smart money managers are always looking for the next growth stock. CCEP has many fundamental qualities that are attracting attention.
But how the shares have been trading points to strong investor appetite. Unusual accumulation signals have helped buoy the shares.
Each green bar signals big trading volumes as the stock ramped in price:
Over the last 6 months, the shares attracted multiple unusual buy signals. Demand for the stock has been high. Those repeated green bars could mean more upside is ahead.
Now, let’s check out the fundamental action grabbing my attention:
Coca-cola Europacific Fundamental Analysis
Next, it’s a good idea to check under the hood. Meaning, I want to make sure the fundamental story is supportive too. As you can see, CCEP grew sales on a 1-year basis. The firm is expected to grow EPS at a healthy clip too. Take a look:
- 1-year sales growth rate (+11.9%)
- 1-year estimated EPS growth rate (+8.7%)
Source: FactSet
Marrying strong fundamentals with technically superior stocks is a winning recipe over the long-term.
This screening process is how we uncover many top-ranked stocks at my research firm, MAPsignals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.
Follow the Big Money.
Coca-cola Europacific Price Prediction
The CCEP rally could have further to go if sales and earnings keep pace with expectations. Healthy buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Shares could be positioned for further upside.
Disclosure: the author holds no position in CCEP at the time of publication.
