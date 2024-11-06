Coca-Cola Europacific price target raised to EUR 78 from EUR 74 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) to EUR 78 from EUR 74 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
