Coca-Cola Europacific Partners H1 Profit Rises, Confirms FY26 Outlook; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP, CCEP.AS) reported Tuesday higher profit in its first half of fiscal 2026 driven by higher revenues.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to project operating profit growth of around 7 percent, and revenue growth of 3 percent to 4 percent year-over-year, on a comparable & FX-neutral basis.

In the first half, profit after taxes grew to 991 million euros from last year's 937 million euros. Earnings per share were 2.17 euros, up from 1.99 euros a year ago.

Comparable earnings per share were 2.20 euros, 9.2 percent higher than last year.

Profit before taxes increased to 1.339 billion euros from prior year's 1.260 billion euros.

Revenue for the first half grew to 10.724 billion euros from 10.274 billion euros in the prior year.

In Amsterdam, the shares were trading at 90.60 euros, down 3.72 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.