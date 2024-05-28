News & Insights

Stocks
CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Grants PSUs to Executives

May 28, 2024 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has released an update.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc announced the issuance of Performance Share Units (PSUs) to top executives as part of the company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan. These awards will vest in 2027 provided that performance conditions are met and the executives remain in service. The transactions, which involve a total of 183,290 Ordinary Shares at no cost to the recipients, were conducted off-market on May 24, 2024.

For further insights into CCEP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCEP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.