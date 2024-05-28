Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Grants PSUs to Executives

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has released an update.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc announced the issuance of Performance Share Units (PSUs) to top executives as part of the company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan. These awards will vest in 2027 provided that performance conditions are met and the executives remain in service. The transactions, which involve a total of 183,290 Ordinary Shares at no cost to the recipients, were conducted off-market on May 24, 2024.

