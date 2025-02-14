Coca-Cola Europacific Partners FY Profit Down, Sees Growth In FY25; Plans EUR 1 Bln Share Buyback

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (CCEP) reported Friday that its fiscal 2024 profit attributable to shareholders dropped to 1.42 billion euros from last year's 1.67 billion euros.

Earnings per share fell to 3.08 euros from 3.63 euros last year.

Revenue for the year, however, grew 11.7% to 20.44 billion euros from last year's 18.30 billion euros.

Adjusted comparable revenues grew 3.3 percent.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company projects revenue growth of around 4% on an adjusted comparable & FX-neutral basis. Operating profit growth is expected around 7%.

The company also announced up to 1 billion euros share buyback over next 12 months. The buyback program is subject to further shareholder approval at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

