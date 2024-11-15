News & Insights

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Eyes FTSE Index Inclusion

November 15, 2024 — 03:08 am EST

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has released an update.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has received approval from the Financial Conduct Authority to transfer its ordinary shares to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category, potentially positioning the company for future inclusion in the FTSE UK Index Series. This move could enhance stock liquidity and visibility, attracting more investors. However, meeting the liquidity requirements remains crucial for index eligibility.

