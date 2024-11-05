Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Executives’ Stock Transactions Unveiled

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has released an update.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners recently disclosed stock transactions involving key management figures, Ana Callol and Jose Antonio Echeverria. Both executives acquired and sold shares under the Employee Share Purchase Plan, with sales made to cover tax liabilities. These transactions were conducted on the Nasdaq Stock Market, reflecting strategic financial maneuvers within the company.

For further insights into CCEP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.