Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Executives’ Stock Transactions Unveiled

November 05, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has released an update.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners recently disclosed stock transactions involving key management figures, Ana Callol and Jose Antonio Echeverria. Both executives acquired and sold shares under the Employee Share Purchase Plan, with sales made to cover tax liabilities. These transactions were conducted on the Nasdaq Stock Market, reflecting strategic financial maneuvers within the company.

