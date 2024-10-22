Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Execs Acquire Shares

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has released an update.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners recently reported the acquisition of ordinary shares by several key executives, including the CFO and General Counsel, under the UK Share Plan. The transactions, carried out at an aggregated price of approximately $39.15 per share, took place on the Nasdaq Stock Market. This move highlights the ongoing commitment of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ leadership to align their interests with those of shareholders.

