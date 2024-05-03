News & Insights

Markets

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners CFO Nik Jhangiani Resigns

May 03, 2024 — 02:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCE) said in Friday that its Chief Financial Officer, Nik Jhangiani, has decided to leave to join Diageo Plc (DGE.L, DEO) as CFO later this year.

"CCEP expects to make an announcement about his successor in the near future, following a thorough search with strong candidates already identified," the company said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.