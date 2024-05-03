Coca-Cola Europacific Partners CFO Nik Jhangiani Resigns

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCE) said in Friday that its Chief Financial Officer, Nik Jhangiani, has decided to leave to join Diageo Plc (DGE.L, DEO) as CFO later this year.

"CCEP expects to make an announcement about his successor in the near future, following a thorough search with strong candidates already identified," the company said in a statement.

