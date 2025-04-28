Is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Coca-Cola European (CCEP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Coca-Cola European is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 177 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Coca-Cola European is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCEP's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CCEP has returned 14.4% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 5.2%. This means that Coca-Cola European is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is National Vision (EYE). The stock is up 18% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, National Vision's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Coca-Cola European belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.2% so far this year, so CCEP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, National Vision belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #95. The industry has moved -0.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Coca-Cola European and National Vision as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

