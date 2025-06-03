Is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Coca-Cola European (CCEP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Coca-Cola European is one of 178 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Coca-Cola European is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCEP's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CCEP has gained about 19.2% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 7.4%. As we can see, Coca-Cola European is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ). The stock has returned 25% year-to-date.

For BJ's Wholesale Club, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Coca-Cola European is a member of the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.3% so far this year, so CCEP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, BJ's Wholesale Club falls under the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #144. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.8%.

Coca-Cola European and BJ's Wholesale Club could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

