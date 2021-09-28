Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CCEP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.64, changing hands as low as $55.39 per share. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCEP's low point in its 52 week range is $34.02 per share, with $63.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.43.

