Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Approves Key Resolutions

May 22, 2024 — 11:18 am EDT

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc announced that all proposed resolutions were approved, with the majority enabling the company to potentially initiate a share buyback program. The most noteworthy resolution passed allows the company to buy back shares on the market, which was backed by 77.06% of independent shareholders. This move could lead to an increase in the percentage of shares held by the largest shareholder, Olive Partners, as long as it stays below the agreed threshold of 40.1034%.

