Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ AGM Success Amid Shareholder Dissent

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has released an update.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners successfully passed all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, despite some shareholder dissent on the Rule 9 Waiver Resolution. This resolution is crucial for the company’s flexibility in potential future share buyback programs. The company remains committed to addressing shareholder concerns and engaging with investors to clarify their stance.

