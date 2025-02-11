COCA-COLA Earnings Results: $KO Reports Quarterly Earnings

COCA-COLA ($KO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.55 per share, beating estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $11,544,000,000, beating estimates of $10,996,772,813 by $547,227,187.
COCA-COLA Insider Trading Activity
COCA-COLA insiders have traded $KO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES QUINCEY (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 244,930 shares for an estimated $16,551,250.
- JENNIFER K MANN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 129,268 shares for an estimated $8,986,409.
- LISA CHANG (Executive Vice President) sold 40,334 shares for an estimated $2,804,628
- NANCY QUAN (Executive Vice President) sold 18,484 shares for an estimated $1,321,606
- MONICA HOWARD DOUGLAS (Executive Vice President) sold 10,950 shares for an estimated $697,672
COCA-COLA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,359 institutional investors add shares of COCA-COLA stock to their portfolio, and 1,472 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 19,860,743 shares (+29.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,427,192,991
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 12,726,309 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $914,512,564
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 11,699,016 shares (-3.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $728,380,736
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 11,569,920 shares (+18.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $720,343,219
- FMR LLC added 11,206,995 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $805,334,660
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 11,039,561 shares (+41.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $793,302,853
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 6,982,563 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $501,766,977
COCA-COLA Government Contracts
We have seen $1,303,672 of award payments to $KO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 4563967168!POWERADE MTN BLAST, 2.5 GL BIB, SODA: $18,064
- 4565363765!TEA, CONC, SWT, BLACK, (GOLD PEAK),: $13,450
- 4565419761!POWERADE MTN BLAST, 2.5 GL BIB, SODA: $13,307
- 4565281540!POWERADE MTN BLAST, 2.5 GL BIB, SODA: $11,997
- 4565290790!TEA, CONC, SWT, BLACK, (GOLD PEAK),: $11,789
COCA-COLA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $KO stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR MARCO RUBIO sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 12/16, 10/01 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/16.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE purchased up to $15,000 on 10/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
