COCA-COLA Earnings Results: $KO Reports Quarterly Earnings

COCA-COLA ($KO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.55 per share, beating estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $11,544,000,000, beating estimates of $10,996,772,813 by $547,227,187.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

COCA-COLA Insider Trading Activity

COCA-COLA insiders have traded $KO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES QUINCEY (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 244,930 shares for an estimated $16,551,250 .

. JENNIFER K MANN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 129,268 shares for an estimated $8,986,409 .

. LISA CHANG (Executive Vice President) sold 40,334 shares for an estimated $2,804,628

NANCY QUAN (Executive Vice President) sold 18,484 shares for an estimated $1,321,606

MONICA HOWARD DOUGLAS (Executive Vice President) sold 10,950 shares for an estimated $697,672

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

COCA-COLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,359 institutional investors add shares of COCA-COLA stock to their portfolio, and 1,472 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

COCA-COLA Government Contracts

We have seen $1,303,672 of award payments to $KO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

COCA-COLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KO stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.