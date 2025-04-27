COCA-COLA Earnings Preview: Recent $KO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COCA-COLA ($KO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $11,484,952,767 and earnings of $0.74 per share.

COCA-COLA Insider Trading Activity

COCA-COLA insiders have traded $KO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES QUINCEY (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 245,435 shares for an estimated $16,730,626 .

. NIKOLAOS KOUMETTIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,208 shares for an estimated $7,823,012 .

. NANCY QUAN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 54,953 shares for an estimated $3,921,517 .

. HENRIQUE BRAUN (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 25,277 shares for an estimated $1,806,514

BRUNO PIETRACCI sold 19,058 shares for an estimated $1,344,698

MONICA HOWARD DOUGLAS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,515 shares for an estimated $1,091,903 .

. LISA CHANG (Executive Vice President) sold 13,445 shares for an estimated $961,352

COCA-COLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,421 institutional investors add shares of COCA-COLA stock to their portfolio, and 1,446 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COCA-COLA Government Contracts

We have seen $1,310,292 of award payments to $KO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

COCA-COLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KO stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

COCA-COLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

