COCA-COLA Earnings Preview: Recent $KO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COCA-COLA ($KO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $11,484,952,767 and earnings of $0.74 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
COCA-COLA Insider Trading Activity
COCA-COLA insiders have traded $KO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES QUINCEY (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 245,435 shares for an estimated $16,730,626.
- NIKOLAOS KOUMETTIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,208 shares for an estimated $7,823,012.
- NANCY QUAN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 54,953 shares for an estimated $3,921,517.
- HENRIQUE BRAUN (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 25,277 shares for an estimated $1,806,514
- BRUNO PIETRACCI sold 19,058 shares for an estimated $1,344,698
- MONICA HOWARD DOUGLAS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,515 shares for an estimated $1,091,903.
- LISA CHANG (Executive Vice President) sold 13,445 shares for an estimated $961,352
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
COCA-COLA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,421 institutional investors add shares of COCA-COLA stock to their portfolio, and 1,446 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 30,795,824 shares (-81.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,917,348,002
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 15,949,744 shares (-4.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $993,031,061
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 12,222,885 shares (+96.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $760,996,820
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 11,699,016 shares (-3.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $728,380,736
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 11,569,920 shares (+18.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $720,343,219
- FMR LLC removed 9,961,106 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $620,178,459
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 9,685,121 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $602,995,633
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
COCA-COLA Government Contracts
We have seen $1,310,292 of award payments to $KO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 4565363765!TEA, CONC, SWT, BLACK, (GOLD PEAK),: $13,450
- 4565419761!POWERADE MTN BLAST, 2.5 GL BIB, SODA: $13,307
- 4565281540!POWERADE MTN BLAST, 2.5 GL BIB, SODA: $11,997
- 4565290790!TEA, CONC, SWT, BLACK, (GOLD PEAK),: $11,789
- 4564826503!PWRADE MT BLAST, 5 GL BIB, SODA: $11,468
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
COCA-COLA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $KO stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/21, 01/16 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/21.
- SENATOR MARCO RUBIO sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT purchased up to $15,000 on 12/16.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
COCA-COLA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for COCA-COLA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KO forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.