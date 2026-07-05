Coca-Cola Is Crushing the Nasdaq and S&P 500 in 2026, but This Higher-Yield Dividend King Could Be an Even Better Stock to Buy for the Second Half of 2026

Key Points

Coca-Cola’s business model and margins are shielded from unexpectedly high inflation.

The beverage company’s top rival, however, has regrouped to make itself more marketable in this economic environment.

Investors aren’t yet pricing in the proof of continued progress that could materialize within the next few days.

10 stocks we like better than PepsiCo ›

It's been a great year for Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) shareholders so far. The stock's up more than 16% since the end of 2025, easily outperforming the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite.

It's not too tough to figure out why, either. With the market wobbling amid concerns about artificial intelligence, investors are looking for certainty. With 64 consecutive years of dividend increases to its credit, the beverage behemoth clearly offers it.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

If you're looking for a better dividend-paying option for the latter half of 2026, consider fellow Dividend King and direct beverage rival PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP). Here's why.

The differences are no longer a liability

At first blush, the two consumer product outfits are seemingly so similar that they're almost interchangeable. But look under the hood. The differences are surprisingly stark.

For instance, whereas Coca-Cola outsources the bulk of its production and distribution, PepsiCo owns and operates most of its own bottling operations. It's also the name behind snack chip brands Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, and others, as well as Quaker Oats.

And these differences are a key reason PepsiCo shares have lagged Coke's for more than two years. Coca-Cola maintains its higher margins even when inflation is hitting bottlers and consumers alike. PepsiCo doesn't. As its own bottler, higher input and operational costs are pinching profit margins. Snack foods are more sensitive to inflationary pressures, as well. That's why last year's revenue barely budged, while per-share profits fell 14% year over year.

As the old adage goes, nothing lasts forever. Although it arguably took the company a little too long to figure it out, consumer-friendly price breaks and the launch of increasingly popular snacks like FiberPop and Doritos protein chips are making a difference. PepsiCo's first-quarter organic revenue improved a respectable 2.6% year over year, which -- importantly -- grew operating income to the tune of 24%, driving per-share profits up from $1.33 in Q1 of last year to $1.70 this year. Analysts are looking for similar progress this year and through next.

No reason to wait

This impending turnaround isn't yet reflected in the stock's performance. Given how long it took the company to respond initially to the pickier, inflation-riddled environment, investors may be understandably hesitant to believe it's happening until they see further evidence.

That doesn't mean a recovery isn't brewing, though. The market could readily start to believe again in just a few days, in fact, when the beverage and snack company releases its second-quarter results, expected to mirror Q1's progress.

Even if that doesn't get the ball rolling, PepsiCo is compelling at its current state simply because it will reward you pretty well while you wait. Its forward-looking dividend yield currently stands at 4.2%, versus Coca-Cola's more modest 2.6%.

PepsiCo's dividend, by the way, has now been raised for 54 consecutive years, putting the company firmly among the Dividend Kings -- businesses that have annually increased their dividend payouts for at least 50 years. That streak seems unlikely to be broken anytime soon, no matter how long it takes the stock to snap out of its funk.

Should you buy stock in PepsiCo right now?

Before you buy stock in PepsiCo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and PepsiCo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $418,761!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,195,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 5, 2026.

James Brumley has positions in Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.