Coca-Cola Consolidated's (NASDAQ:COKE) earnings growth rate lags the 14% CAGR delivered to shareholders

While Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 27% in the last quarter. On the bright side the returns have been quite good over the last half decade. It has returned a market beating 92% in that time.

Although Coca-Cola Consolidated has shed US$177m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Coca-Cola Consolidated achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 44% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:COKE Earnings Per Share Growth September 26th 2022

This free interactive report on Coca-Cola Consolidated's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Coca-Cola Consolidated's TSR for the last 5 years was 95%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Coca-Cola Consolidated shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 6.2% over the last year. That's including the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 14% per year, is even more impressive. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Coca-Cola Consolidated better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Coca-Cola Consolidated that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

