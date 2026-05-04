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Coca-Cola Consolidated To Pump Indianapolis Manufacturing Facility With $35 Mln Investment

May 04, 2026 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Monday, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) announced a $35 million investment in its Indianapolis manufacturing facility to expand local manufacturing capabilities.

The company plans to add a new bottle production line to the facility, which is expected to create 15 to 20 new full-time jobs and initiate additional economic activity through construction, suppliers, and local services.

The construction is projected to begin in late 2026.

"We are excited about the impact this investment will have in the local community and look forward to continuing our long-standing relationships with dedicated community partners," said Dave Katz, President and Chief Operating Officer at Coca-Cola Consolidated.

Currently, COKE is trading at $206.31, up 1.17 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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