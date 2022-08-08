Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Coca-Cola Consolidated's (NASDAQ:COKE) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Coca-Cola Consolidated is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$500m ÷ (US$3.6b - US$977m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Coca-Cola Consolidated has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Beverage industry average of 13% it's much better.

NasdaqGS:COKE Return on Capital Employed August 8th 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Coca-Cola Consolidated's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Coca-Cola Consolidated, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Coca-Cola Consolidated's ROCE Trend?

Coca-Cola Consolidated is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 238% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On Coca-Cola Consolidated's ROCE

To bring it all together, Coca-Cola Consolidated has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And a remarkable 144% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

