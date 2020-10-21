Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Dividends
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased COKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 108th quarter that COKE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $250.2, the dividend yield is .4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COKE was $250.2, representing a -15.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $295.56 and a 33.03% increase over the 52 week low of $188.08.

COKE is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Pepsico, Inc. (PEP). COKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COKE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

