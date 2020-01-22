Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased COKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 105th quarter that COKE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of COKE was $280.79, representing a -32.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $413.39 and a 37.77% increase over the 52 week low of $203.81.

COKE is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Pepsico, Inc. (PEP). COKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.59.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COKE Dividend History page.

