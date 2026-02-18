Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $137.25 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $178.94 million, or $2.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $157.83 million or $2.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $1.90 billion from $1.74 billion last year.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $137.25 Mln. vs. $178.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.84 vs. $2.05 last year. -Revenue: $1.90 Bln vs. $1.74 Bln last year.

