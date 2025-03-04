Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Announces Approval for 10-for-1 Stock Split Subject to Shareholder Vote

Coca-Cola Consolidated announced a 10-for-1 stock split, pending shareholder approval at the May 2025 Annual Meeting.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. announced a proposed 10-for-1 stock split for its Common Stock and Class B Common Stock, pending stockholder approval. The company plans to present an amendment to its Restated Certificate of Incorporation at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 13, 2025, which would allow for this stock split and a proportional increase in authorized shares. If approved, stockholders on record as of May 16, 2025, will receive nine additional shares for each share held, with distribution occurring around May 23, 2025. Shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on May 27, 2025. Chairman and CEO J. Frank Harrison, III, highlighted that the split aims to make the stock more accessible to a wider range of investors as the company's shares are trading at a near-all-time high.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors approved a 10-for-1 stock split, which can enhance share liquidity and make it more accessible to a wider range of investors.

The company's shares are trading near an all-time high, indicating strong financial performance and increased investor interest, which can positively impact market perception.

The stock split reflects the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders by potentially increasing the number of investors able to participate in its stock.

Potential Negatives

The stock split is contingent on stockholder approval, which introduces uncertainty regarding whether the proposed split will be enacted.

The announcement highlights a reliance on increased investor interest, which may expose the company to volatility if that interest wanes in the future.

The forward-looking statements included in the release indicate potential risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's future financial performance.

FAQ

What is the date of Coca-Cola Consolidated's stock split announcement?

Coca-Cola Consolidated announced the stock split on March 4, 2025.

What type of stock split did Coca-Cola Consolidated approve?

The company approved a 10-for-1 stock split of its Common Stock and Class B Common Stock.

When will stockholder approval for the stock split take place?

Stockholder approval will be sought at the Annual Meeting on May 13, 2025.

What will stockholders receive if the stock split is approved?

If approved, stockholders will receive 9 additional shares for each share held.

When will trading on a split-adjusted basis begin?

Trading on a split-adjusted basis is expected to begin on May 27, 2025.

$COKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $COKE stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca‑Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 10-for-1 split of the Company’s Common Stock and Class B Common Stock.





The stock split is subject to stockholder approval of an amendment to the Company's Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect a 10-for-1 forward stock split of the Company’s Common Stock and Class B Common Stock and to proportionally increase the number of authorized shares of Common Stock and Class B Common Stock to accommodate the stock split (the “Amendment”). The Company intends to seek stockholder approval for the Amendment at its upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 13, 2025.





If the Amendment is approved, stockholders of record as of May 16, 2025 will receive 9 additional shares for each share of Common Stock or Class B Common Stock held. Additional shares will be distributed to stockholders of record on or about May 23, 2025. The Company’s shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on or about Tuesday, May 27, 2025.





“We are pleased to announce this stock split as our shares are trading near an all-time high,” said J. Frank Harrison, III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our solid financial performance has led to increased investor interest in our Company, and we believe this stock split will make our stock more accessible to a broader range of investors."











About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.







Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca‑Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is the largest Coca‑Cola bottler in the United States. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca‑Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers. For over 123 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably.





More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com. Follow Coca‑Cola Consolidated on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include those statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. While the Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current beliefs and expectations, these forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause the Company’s actual business, financial condition or results of operation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and other filings the Company makes with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.



