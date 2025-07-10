Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter and First Half Operating Results on July 24, 2025

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. will release its Q2 2025 operating results on July 24, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$COKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $COKE stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) will issue a news release after the market closes on July 24, 2025 to announce its operating results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2025 and the first half of fiscal 2025.























Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, and other partner companies, in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers. For over 123 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably.





www.cokeconsolidated.com





Facebook





X





Instagram





LinkedIn





