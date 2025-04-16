Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. to Announce Q1 2025 Operating Results on April 30, 2025

Coca-Cola Consolidated will release first-quarter operating results on April 30, 2025, after market close.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. announced that it will release its first-quarter operating results for the period ending March 28, 2025, after the market closes on April 30, 2025. The company, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the U.S., distributing over 300 beverage brands to approximately 60 million consumers across 14 states and the District of Columbia.

Full Release



CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) will issue a news release after the market closes on April 30, 2025 to announce its operating results for the first quarter ended March 28, 2025.











About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.









Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, and other partner companies, in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers. For over 123 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we served and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably.





