Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results on February 20, 2025

Coca-Cola Consolidated will announce fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results on February 20, 2025.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. will release its operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, after the market closes on February 20, 2025.

$COKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of $COKE stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) will issue a news release after the market closes on February 20, 2025 to announce its operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.











About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.









Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, and other partner companies, in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers. For over 122 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably.





