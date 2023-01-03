Coca-Cola Consolidated Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for COKE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $497.05, changing hands as low as $495.21 per share. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COKE's low point in its 52 week range is $405.03 per share, with $656.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $496.71.

