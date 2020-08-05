Coca-Cola Consolidated Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for COKE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $248.85, changing hands as high as $269.68 per share. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc shares are currently trading up about 16.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COKE's low point in its 52 week range is $188.08 per share, with $382.5127 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $263.66.

