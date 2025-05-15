Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces $90 Million Investment in New Distribution Facility in Columbus, Ohio

Coca-Cola Consolidated invests $90 million in a new facility in Columbus, enhancing distribution and creating jobs.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has announced a $90 million investment in a new distribution and warehouse facility in Columbus, Ohio, totaling 400,000 square feet, along with additional buildings for equipment repair services and fleet maintenance. Located in the Rickenbacker Industrial Center, this 60-acre campus aims to enhance customer service and support the community with advanced technology and sustainability practices. The facility is designed to handle over 16 million cases of products annually and has created 35 new jobs, bringing total employment to 360. It features state-of-the-art systems for improved efficiency, an on-site wellness clinic, training centers, and sustainability initiatives like recycling partnerships. Coca-Cola Consolidated is committed to supporting local non-profits and has a significant workforce across Ohio.

Potential Positives

$90 million investment in a new, state-of-the-art distribution and warehouse facility in Columbus, Ohio, demonstrates significant capital commitment to expansion and operational efficiency.

The new facility is expected to handle over 16 million cases per year, significantly enhancing Coca-Cola Consolidated's distribution capabilities in the Midwest region.

The expansion has resulted in the creation of 35 new jobs, contributing to local employment growth and reinforcing the company's commitment to the community.

Incorporation of sustainable practices and innovative technology, such as the Vertique system and facilities designed for training and wellness, positions Coca-Cola Consolidated as a forward-thinking leader in the beverage industry.

Potential Negatives

Despite the positive spin on the investment and expansion, the announcement signifies a considerable financial commitment of $90 million, which could strain resources or divert capital from other essential operations.

The decision to expand and hire only 35 additional teammates may raise concerns about the adequacy of workforce growth in correlation with the scale of the new facility, possibly indicating challenges in attracting sufficient talent or an overestimation of operational needs.

The reliance on new technology and sustainability measures amid rising energy prices and supply chain uncertainties could pose risks, affecting overall operational efficiency and profitability in the long term.

FAQ

What is the investment made by Coca-Cola Consolidated in Columbus, Ohio?

Coca-Cola Consolidated is investing $90 million in a new 400,000-square-foot distribution and warehouse facility in Columbus.

How will the new facility impact local employment?

The investment has created 35 additional jobs, bringing total employment at the facility to 360 teammates.

What sustainability features are included in the new campus?

The campus includes LED lighting, EV charging infrastructure, cardboard and plastic compactors, and redesigned HVAC systems.

What technology will be used to improve warehouse operations?

The facility will utilize Coca-Cola Consolidated's state-of-the-art Vertique system to enhance productivity and efficiency.

How will the Columbus facility serve its surrounding regions?

The Columbus warehouse will distribute products not only to Ohio but also to Kentucky and Indiana.

Full Release



CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Coca-Cola Consolidated



is pleased to announce a $90 million investment in a new 400,000-square-foot distribution and warehouse facility, and two 15,000 square-feet buildings to house equipment repair services and fleet maintenance in Columbus, Ohio. The new 60-acre campus is part of the Rickenbacker Industrial Center located on Rohr Road. Through innovative sustainability processes, new technology, and designated learning center, the facility can better serve customers, the Columbus community and the surrounding region.





“The investment we’ve made here in Columbus is evidence of our focus on growth in Columbus,” said Sam Meiner, VP, Mid-West Market Unit at Coca-Cola Consolidated. “This commitment to our teammates and production capabilities is a long-term dedication to improving how we serve the world’s best brands and flavors to our communities and the people of Ohio.”





The Columbus-based warehouse will handle more than 16 million cases of product a year and on average, about 75,000 cases a day. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s state-of-the-art Vertique system is a semi-automated solution that improves warehouse productivity, efficiency, accuracy and working conditions. The campus also includes a new equipment services facility and a new fleet shop for Coca-Cola Consolidated’s transportation subsidiary Red Classic Transit.





The expansion also means workforce expansion. The investment has resulted in 35 additional hires, boosting overall employment to 360 teammates. From an on-site management team to new drivers through Red Classic Transit, the facility can distribute products not only to Ohio but to Kentucky and Indiana.





The new campus also includes a sales center, on-site Wellness Clinic, and an experiential learning center providing Coca-Cola Consolidated teammates with hands-on training and the opportunity to develop and grow their skills. It boasts a state-of-the-art auditorium for larger classes and special events.





Coca-Cola Consolidated’s facilities leverage new equipment and sustainability efforts such as LED lighting, infrastructure for future EV charging stations, cardboard and plastic compactors and re-designed HVAC systems in its fleet shop. In addition, Coca-Cola Consolidated partners with Atlantic Packaging to recycle stretch film.





The company’s investment in Columbus is also an investment in Ohio. Across the state, Coca-Cola Consolidated currently has more than 2,210 teammates working in 15 facilities – including two manufacturing plants in Cincinnati and Twinsburg – serving more than 21,000 businesses.





Coca-Cola Consolidated has been a supporter of local non-profits such as Ronald McDonald House, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 2nd and 7, and many others.









About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.









Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, and other partner companies, in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers.





For over 123 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably.





