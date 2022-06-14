Coca-Cola Company To Delay Listing Of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company announced the company is delaying plans to list Coca-Cola Beverages Africa as a publicly traded company. However, the company noted that its plans to have an Africa-focused bottler traded as an independent public company remain unchanged.

In April 2021, the Coca-Cola Company first disclosed its plan to sell a portion of its shareholding in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa via an initial public offering. The Coca-Cola Company said it will continue to evaluate macroeconomic conditions in deciding future timing for an IPO in 2023.

