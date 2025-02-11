The Coca-Cola Company Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.195 billion, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $1.973 billion, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.381 billion or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $11.544 billion from $10.849 billion last year.

The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.195 Bln. vs. $1.973 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $11.544 Bln vs. $10.849 Bln last year.

