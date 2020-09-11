Coca-Cola Company (KO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Coca-Cola Company (KO) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50, the dividend yield is 3.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KO was $50, representing a -16.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.13 and a 37.85% increase over the 52 week low of $36.27.

KO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) and Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD). KO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.12. Zacks Investment Research reports KO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -14.81%, compared to an industry average of -5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KO as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (JHMS)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYK with an increase of 23.57% over the last 100 days. XLP has the highest percent weighting of KO at 9.81%.

