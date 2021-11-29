Coca-Cola Company (KO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Coca-Cola Company (KO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.73, the dividend yield is 3.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KO was $53.73, representing a -6.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.56 and a 11.68% increase over the 52 week low of $48.11.

KO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) and Diageo plc (DEO). KO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.04. Zacks Investment Research reports KO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.07%, compared to an industry average of 17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ko Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KO as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IECS)

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLP with an increase of 2.79% over the last 100 days. FDRR has the highest percent weighting of KO at 95%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.