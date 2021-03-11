Coca-Cola Company (KO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Coca-Cola Company (KO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.44% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KO was $51.44, representing a -6.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.93 and a 41.83% increase over the 52 week low of $36.27.

KO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) and Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD). KO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.79. Zacks Investment Research reports KO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.59%, compared to an industry average of 24.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KO as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYK with an increase of 11.38% over the last 100 days. XLP has the highest percent weighting of KO at 9.94%.

