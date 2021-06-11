Coca-Cola Company (KO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Coca-Cola Company (KO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.44% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $55.91, the dividend yield is 3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KO was $55.91, representing a -1.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.48 and a 28.5% increase over the 52 week low of $43.51.

KO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) and Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD). KO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.67. Zacks Investment Research reports KO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.24%, compared to an industry average of 26.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KO as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (KO)

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (KO)

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (KO)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (KO)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (KO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMS with an increase of 9.96% over the last 100 days. VDC has the highest percent weighting of KO at 8.88%.

