The Coca-Cola Company Announces Drop In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.848 billion, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $3.087 billion, or $0.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.347 billion or $0.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $11.854 billion from $11.953 billion last year.

The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.848 Bln. vs. $3.087 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.66 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $11.854 Bln vs. $11.953 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.