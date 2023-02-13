Coca Cola, Cisco and Applied Materials are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 13, 2023 – Zacks.com releases the list of companies likely to issue earnings surprises. This week’s list includes Coca Cola KO, Cisco CSCO and Applied Materials AMAT.

Do Earnings Revisions Support the Bullish Start to 2023?

With the bulk of the Q4 earnings season behind us, we can now say confidently that the overall picture that emerged from this reporting cycle is good enough; not great, but not bad either.

Not only has the feared earnings cliff been avoided once again, but we are starting to detect some early signs of stability and resilience in estimates for the current and coming periods.

The longstanding trend on the earnings revisions front still remains on the downside, with the outlook for a number of sectors on the weak side. But the more recent developments indicate a trend shift, likely suggesting that the worst of negative estimate revisions may now be behind us. Perhaps that's what the 'soft-landing' camp had been talking about all along.

Please note that while Q1 estimates are coming down, the pace and magnitude of cuts are notably below what we had seen ahead of the start of the last couple of earnings seasons.

The aforementioned stabilization in the revisions trend is more notable for full-year 2023 estimates for the S&P 500 index. Please note that the $1.918 trillion in expected aggregate earnings for the index in 2023 is approximate to an index 'EPS' of $216.09, down from $216.60 last week and the $216.45 tally we are on track to have seen in 2022.

We will see how the revisions trend unfolds as we go through the remainder of the 2022 Q4 reporting cycle.

Given the evolving macroeconomic environment, it is reasonable to not read too much into the revisions trend of the last few weeks. A definitive read on the revisions front will only emerge once we know for sure the end to the Fed's tightening cycle and the impact of the cumulative tightening on economic growth. That said, relative to pre-season doom-and-gloom worries, this is a fairly reassuring outcome.

2022 Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard

As of Friday, February 10th, we now have Q4 results from 346 S&P 500 members or 69.2% of the index's total membership. Total earnings for these 346 index members are down -6.2% from the same period last year on +5.6% higher revenues, with 71.1% beating EPS estimates and 69.7% beating revenue estimates.

With 60 index members on deck to report Q4 results this week, we will have seen results from more than 81% of all the index members by the end of the week. The notable companies reporting results this week are Coca Cola,Cisco, Applied Materials and others.

There is a notable deceleration in the growth trajectory, both for earnings as well as revenues. Please note that this decelerating growth trend doesn't change in any meaningful way whether we look at it on an ex-Finance or ex-Tech bases.

For more details about the evolving earnings picture, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report here >>>> A Steady Earnings Picture, Without a 'Cliff' in Sight

