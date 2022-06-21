Coca-Cola CEO flags 'very painful' macroeconomic period ahead

DUBLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co KO.N chief executive James Quincey said companies are facing a "very painful" three years from a geopolitical and macroeconomic point of view.

Efforts to move to a recycling-oriented circular economy will have to be made "in the face of what is likely to be a very painful next zero to three years from a macroeconomic and geopolitical point of view," Quincey told the Consumer Goods Forum's Global Summit conference in Dublin on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries. Editing by Jane Merriman)

