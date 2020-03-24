Coca-Cola CEO Concedes Supply Chain Is Now Strained

It comes as no real surprise, with much of the world in the midst of a lockdown in an effort to contain the coronavirus contagion. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) CEO James Quincey confirmed on Tuesday, however, the company's supply chain is "creaking around the world." The revelation was offered in a video interview aired by CNBC's Squawk on the Street, during which Quincey added, "some of the smallest SKUs will have to be left out."

Impasses are found in all directions and at all points of most companies' supply chains. North America moved into the COVID-19 storm already with a truck driver shortage in place, but with shopping habits being altered by the outbreak, that shortage appears exacerbated. Maritime imports into the U.S. are also down, while the cancellation of international flights largely meant to ferry passengers has also reduced U.S. air freight capacity by as much as 85%.

Image Source: Getty Images.

Conditions outside of North America are similar. China is now easing its way back to pre-coronavirus conditions, but isn't there yet. India drastically reduced its passenger railroads' capacity last week to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Not all of these bottlenecks directly stymie Coca-Cola's operations, domestically or abroad. Many of these bottlenecks do directly impact many of its suppliers though, creating challenges to the completion of certain products.

Coca-Cola isn't the only consumer-facing company to feel the impact of the global economy's sluggishness. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) cautioned customers on Tuesday that some non-essential purchases may not arrive until the latter part of April. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has imposed limits on purchases of certain items like cleaning supplies and bottled water, both of which are seeing heightened demand.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.