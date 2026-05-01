Is Coca-Cola a Buy, Hold, or Sell After Its Q1 2026 Earnings Report?

Key Points

Coca-Cola reported strong Q1 2026 results on April 28.

It had volume growth across several categories.

The company is adapting with its offerings and sizes to appeal to different tastes and budgets.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

Before its first-quarter 2026 earnings report on April 28, some investors were worried that Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) was relying too much on price hikes for revenue growth.

With price hikes, people may push back on paying more and look for alternative options, but from the results shared in the earnings report, the company appears to have overcome those concerns.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Here's what happened, and whether the first-quarter results were strong enough to make Coca-Cola worth considering as an investment.

Meeting different taste demands at different price points

Coca-Cola has been addressing pricing concerns by offering different beverage sizes at different price points. In addressing that concern, it's seeing results. The company launched single-serve mini-cans in convenience stores, helping to increase its North American mini-can volume.

It's also seeing growth outside of its signature Coca-Cola drink. Volume for its sports drinks grew 3%, while water grew by 5%. Tea volume was even higher, climbing by 8%. Performing even better than the beverages mentioned above was Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, growing by 13%. The only real dud in the company's business segment was juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages, with sales slumping 1%.

In total, Coca-Cola reported strong Q1 results for 2026, with net revenue up 12% and operating income up 19%. For the rest of 2026, the beverage maker expects organic sales growth of 4% to 5%, which is the same as its previous guidance.

A hedge against uncertainty

Coca-Cola is off to a strong start in 2026, and the surge is helping Coke prove its case as a reliable consumer staple stock. The company appears to be on the right track to meet changing needs and tastes, offering multiple price points and products that appeal to everyone.

That massive pile of cash it hauls in every year from those products helps Coca-Cola consistently increase its dividend payout, which it has done for 64 consecutive years. That payout currently yields 2.6%, which might not be the highest yield you can find among consumer staple stocks, but it's still respectable. Most importantly, it shows that the dividend has been increased sustainably.

Even ahead of these earnings results, more investors were gravitating toward Coca-Cola as economic and geopolitical uncertainty increased, with the stock price climbing noticeably higher than the S&P 500 this year. That stock price outperformance may be a bit of an outlier in the long term, as Coca-Cola won't offer massive stock price appreciation potential like a growth stock, but it fits perfectly as a defensive play in a portfolio that will just keep paying you to hold it. The Q1 2026 earnings report provides greater confidence that Coca-Cola is a stock worth considering.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coca-Cola wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $504,832!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,223,471!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 202% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2026.

Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.