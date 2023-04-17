Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (COKE) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated said on April 14, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $535.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.36%, the lowest has been 0.16%, and the highest has been 0.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 622 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COKE is 0.13%, a decrease of 19.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 3,976K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 83.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COKE by 99.94% over the last quarter.

TIEIX - TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 146.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COKE by 53.14% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 9.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COKE by 13.66% over the last quarter.

DON - WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund N holds 4K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 72.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COKE by 290.13% over the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Its Purpose is to honor God, serve others, pursue excellence and grow profitably. For over 118 years, the company has been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities that serves and passionates about the broad portfolio of beverages and services it offers. The Company makes, sells and distributes beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia to over 66 million consumers.

