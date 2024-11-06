News & Insights

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Sees Revenue Growth and Ups Dividends

November 06, 2024 — 02:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings (JP:2579) has released an update.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings reported a 1.9% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, with significant growth in business and net income compared to the previous year. The company has also revised its dividend forecast, with plans to increase the fiscal year-end dividend to 28 yen per share. Additionally, the company announced a decision to repurchase and cancel treasury shares, impacting the earnings per share forecast.

