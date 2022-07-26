Coca-Cola Boost FY22 Organic Revenue Growth Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, beverages giant Coca-Cola Co. (KO) maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022, while raising annual organic revenue growth outlook. The company also provided outlook for the third quarter.

For fiscal 2022, the company still projects comparable earnings to grow in a range of 5 to 6 percent from the $2.32 per share reported in 2021, with a 9 percent currency headwind.

It also now projects organic revenue growth of 12 to 13 percent, with a 6 percent currency headwind and 2 percent tailwind from acquisitions and divestitures. Previously, it expected organic revenue growth of 7 to 8 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $2.46 per share on revenue growth of 8.0 percent to $41.74 billion for the year.

For the third quarter, Coca-Cola projects comparable net revenues on an adjusted basis to be impacted by about 7 to 8 percent currency headwind based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions. Comparable earnings are expected to include an approximate 9 to 10 percent currency headwind.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.