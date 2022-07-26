Coca-Cola Boost FY22 Organic Revenue Growth Outlook

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, beverages giant Coca-Cola Co. (KO) maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022, while raising annual organic revenue growth outlook. The company also provided outlook for the third quarter.

For fiscal 2022, the company still projects comparable earnings to grow in a range of 5 to 6 percent from the $2.32 per share reported in 2021, with a 9 percent currency headwind.

It also now projects organic revenue growth of 12 to 13 percent, with a 6 percent currency headwind and 2 percent tailwind from acquisitions and divestitures. Previously, it expected organic revenue growth of 7 to 8 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $2.46 per share on revenue growth of 8.0 percent to $41.74 billion for the year.

For the third quarter, Coca-Cola projects comparable net revenues on an adjusted basis to be impacted by about 7 to 8 percent currency headwind based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions. Comparable earnings are expected to include an approximate 9 to 10 percent currency headwind.

